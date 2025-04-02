Arsenal adds Bundesliga star to their attacking shopping list

Arsenal continues to pursue various attacking players in an effort to bolster their squad at the conclusion of the current season, and their latest target hails from the Bundesliga. The German top flight has long been recognised for nurturing some of the world’s finest attacking talent, and this season, Arsenal has set its sights on adding another player from this competitive league to strengthen their offensive options.

Last summer, Arsenal showed interest in signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, a move that ultimately did not materialise. However, despite the uncertainty over whether the club will revisit their pursuit of Sesko at the end of this season, it has emerged that Arsenal is tracking another attacker currently playing in the Bundesliga. According to a report by Metro Sport, the player in question is Mohamed Amoura of VfL Wolfsburg, a 24-year-old forward who has impressed during his time in Germany.

Amoura is on loan at Wolfsburg from Union SG and has quickly established himself as a key figure in the team’s attack. This season, he has been in excellent form, scoring ten goals in 24 league appearances, which has caught the attention of Arsenal’s scouting team. His performances have led the club to consider him as a potential addition to their squad, further bolstering the competition in their forward line.

It is expected that Arsenal will sign multiple attackers at the end of the season in addition to the high-profile targets they have been linked with, and there is now a strong possibility that Amoura will be one of the players they pursue. Manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on refreshing his squad, and it would not be surprising if the club decides to offload some of their current strikers in order to make room for new arrivals.

