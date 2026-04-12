Arsenal adds Celta Vigo defender to their shopping list

Most leading clubs are already preparing for the summer transfer window, and Arsenal is no exception, with several high-profile players under consideration. The Gunners are expected to strengthen multiple areas of their squad as they aim to remain competitive at the highest level.

One player who has emerged as a potential target is Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza. The defender, who developed through the ranks at Barcelona, has established himself as a reliable and consistent performer since moving to Celta Vigo. His progress in Spain has not gone unnoticed, and he is now regarded as one of the more dependable defenders in the league.

Arsenal’s Defensive Plans

Mikel Arteta is believed to admire Mingueza’s performances, which has prompted Arsenal to enter the race for his signature. According to Mirror Football, the Gunners are the latest club to join a growing list of teams monitoring the defender’s situation. This interest highlights Arsenal’s intent to reinforce their defensive options ahead of the new season.

Celta Vigo is reportedly concerned about the possibility of losing the player, particularly given the increasing attention from top clubs. Arsenal, meanwhile, are said to be keen to position themselves as the frontrunner should Mingueza decide to move on at the end of the campaign.

Player Profile and Potential Move

Mingueza’s versatility is one of his key strengths. Although primarily a centre-back, he is equally comfortable operating as a full-back, offering tactical flexibility that would appeal to Arteta. His performances this season have made him one of the standout members of the Celta Vigo squad.

The player is understood to be pleased by the interest from a club of Arsenal’s stature. He would be open to making the move if the Gunners intensify their pursuit and formalise their interest. As the transfer window approaches, Arsenal’s next steps could prove decisive in securing his services.