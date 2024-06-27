Arsenal adds Espanyol goalkeeper to their shopping list

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García as they continue to search for a new option between the sticks.

The Gunners are expected to complete the transfer of David Raya in the coming days after his loan spell at the Emirates last season.

However, Aaron Ramsdale could ask to leave the club as he has not been happy with his role as the second choice.

Additionally, Arsenal needs a third-choice goalkeeper, with Karl Hein expected to leave the Emirates on loan this summer.

With these factors in mind, the Gunners are now targeting a new goalkeeper, and a report on Mundo Deportivo claims they want to sign Joan García.

The 23-year-old has impressed Arsenal with his performance in recent months, and the Gunners are willing to take a chance on him.

Although García would not be the first choice and game time might be scarce at the Emirates, he is expected to agree to the move, recognising that such an opportunity at a big club may not come again.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Garcia would be delighted to join us, but we must sort out Hein and Ramsdale’s future before deciding to add a new goalkeeper to our squad.

