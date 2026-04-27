Arsenal adds exciting Ajax star to their shopping list

Mika Godts is enjoying an impressive season at Ajax, despite the club enduring a disappointing campaign overall, and he could leave at the end of the season, with Arsenal now interested in a move for him. The young winger has been one of the brighter performers in a difficult year for the Dutch side.

Arsenal are always attentive to the transfer market and regularly seek to sign some of the most exciting talents in Europe. It is therefore no surprise that Godts has emerged as a player on their radar as they plan for the future.

Arsenal Monitoring Rising Talent

The 20-year-old Belgian has reached double figures for both goals and assists in the Dutch top flight, underlining the progress he has made. His attacking output has drawn attention and increased speculation surrounding his future.

Ajax would ideally like to keep him in their squad for the long term, but growing interest from abroad could make that difficult. Strong performances at a young age have placed him in a favourable position ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Team Talk, Arsenal are tracking the winger closely and could intensify their interest in the coming months. The report indicates that the Gunners have been impressed by how he has developed over the last few months.

Summer Battle Could Develop

Arsenal reportedly believe Godts could add goals and assists to their squad next season, making him an attractive option as they look to strengthen in wide attacking areas. His age and upward trajectory would also fit the club’s broader recruitment strategy.

However, securing his signature may not be straightforward. Several clubs are said to be monitoring the youngster, meaning competition for any potential deal is likely to be strong during the summer.

Even so, Arsenal’s status as one of the leading clubs in world football could place them in a strong position if they decide to pursue the move seriously. Their ability to offer top-level competition and a clear development pathway may prove appealing.

For Ajax, losing another talented young player would be a blow, particularly after a difficult season. Yet if interest continues to grow, they may face a significant challenge in keeping hold of one of their most promising performers.

As things stand, Godts appears set to be one of several emerging players attracting major attention, with Arsenal among the clubs watching closely ahead of the transfer window.