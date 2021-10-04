Arsenal adds exciting Ligue 1 striker to their transfer wishlist

Arsenal has added Jonathan David to their transfer wishlist as they begin to plan for life without Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Lille star David is one of the attractive attackers in Europe and his development at the French club is impressive.

Arsenal has strengthened their midfield and defence in recent transfer windows and they will now look to do the same with their attack.

Todofichajes maintains that they like Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri, but the Spanish club’s high demands have forced them to turn elsewhere.

They are now looking to bring David to the Premier League at the next opportunity they get.

At 21, David will fit right into the plans of Arsenal, which have seen them invest in younger players in recent transfer windows.

The Canadian played an important role in helping Lille win the French Ligue 1 last season and has 6 goals from 9 league matches this season.

The report says it will be hard for Lille to sell him in the middle of a season, but Arsenal is willing to wait until next summer to get their man.

His current deal expires in 2025, which gives Lille the advantage to negotiate a decent transfer fee and they value him at €40M.