Arsenal adds French striker to their shortlist for summer transfer

Arsenal remain active in the transfer market as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, with their latest search for a striker taking them to Serie A. The Gunners are determined to build a team capable of finally winning the Premier League after finishing as runners-up in recent seasons.

Arsenal have shown clear ambition in recent windows and are once again targeting top-level talent to elevate their title credentials. Having come close in the past three campaigns, there is a growing belief that a few key additions could tip the balance in their favour. However, the club understands that strengthening in the right areas, particularly up front, is essential if they are to take the final step and become champions of England.

Marcus Thuram Emerges as New Target for Arsenal

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal have added Marcus Thuram to their list of striker targets. The French international has been a standout performer at Inter Milan and is reportedly being considered by Mikel Arteta’s side as they assess attacking options across Europe. Thuram’s consistent displays have established him as one of the most reliable forwards in Serie A, and his potential availability has sparked interest from multiple clubs.

Inter Milan is entering a new phase under fresh management, and some of their key players could depart during the current transfer window. Arsenal are believed to be monitoring the situation closely, with Thuram viewed as a possible acquisition who could significantly enhance their attacking depth.

Arsenal Seek Final Pieces to Complete Title-Challenging Squad

Arsenal’s pursuit of Thuram reflects their strategy of targeting proven talent with experience at the highest level. The Gunners see him as a player who could add dynamism and strength to their forward line. Bringing him to the Emirates would not only offer increased competition in attack but could also provide the edge they need in crucial matches throughout the season.

Thuram would be a valuable addition should Arsenal succeed in securing his signature. As the club continues to refine their squad, the emphasis remains on signing players who can make an immediate impact and contribute to their title challenge.

