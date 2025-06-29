Arsenal adds German speedster to their shopping list

Arsenal continue to work behind the scenes to strengthen their squad during the current transfer window, with more additions expected before the market closes. The club has already made progress in midfield and defence, according to various reports, but the priority remains the attacking department.

Mikel Arteta’s side is actively pursuing a new centre-forward to lead the line next season. However, their search is not limited to just a striker. There is a clear intent to also reinforce the wide areas of the attack, with several high-profile names being linked with a move to the Emirates.

Adeyemi emerges as latest wide option

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is one of the players believed to be on Arsenal’s radar, though he has struggled for regular minutes in a competitive squad. Alongside him, Nico Williams and Ademola Lookman have also been monitored closely by the Gunners, who are weighing their options carefully before moving forward.

Now, a new name has surfaced in the form of Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi. The talented German winger has long been admired by Arsenal scouts, and the club appear ready to turn that admiration into action. According to Fichajes, Adeyemi is now firmly on the club’s shortlist for this window, with preliminary steps towards an approach already underway.

Arsenal building depth in key positions

The addition of a player like Adeyemi would provide Arsenal with more flexibility and depth across the frontline. With Champions League football and another Premier League title race to navigate, squad rotation and variety will be vital to success. Adeyemi’s pace, directness and ability to play on either wing could make him a valuable option in Arteta’s system.

The player himself may also be tempted by a fresh start in England, particularly at a club with Arsenal’s ambitions and style of play. Talks are expected to progress in the coming weeks as the Gunners continue their deliberate but ambitious recruitment drive.

While no deal is imminent, Adeyemi’s name is one to keep a close eye on as the transfer window develops.

