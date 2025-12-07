Arsenal adds Japan star to their shopping list

Zion Suzuki has emerged as one of the standout goalkeepers in Serie A, and his form for Parma has drawn the attention of Arsenal. The Gunners currently possess two strong goalkeepers, with David Raya establishing himself as a reliable and consistent presence between the posts. His impressive form and excellent fitness record mean he is almost always available for selection, offering stability in a crucial position.

However, Mikel Arteta has demonstrated throughout his tenure that he is not hesitant to introduce competition, even when existing options appear secure. Raya himself arrived at a time when Aaron Ramsdale was regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in England, yet Arteta still opted to strengthen the department. This approach reflects his belief in maintaining high standards and ensuring that every position has meaningful depth.

Growing Interest in Suzuki

According to Calciomercato, Parma accept that this could be Suzuki’s final season with the club. They are understood to be open to his departure at the end of the campaign, provided a suitable offer is made. This stance has encouraged several teams to make enquiries about the Japanese goalkeeper, with Arsenal now fully aware of the conditions required to secure his signature. Suzuki’s performances have impressed observers across Europe, and his potential availability has made him an attractive option for clubs seeking long-term quality.

Arsenal’s Possible Goalkeeping Reshuffle

With this information in mind, Arsenal have placed Suzuki on their list of potential signings as they consider future adjustments to their goalkeeping group. The club appear to be exploring ways to further strengthen the position, ensuring they remain competitive across all competitions. As the season progresses, Suzuki will remain a player of considerable interest to the Gunners, who could look to bring him to the Emirates as part of their ongoing efforts to build a squad capable of challenging at the highest level.