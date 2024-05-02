Arsenal adds Manchester United ace to their list of targets

One of the most anticipated transfers for the summer is Arsenal’s pursuit of a new striker and the Gunners have expanded its list of targets.

Despite having one of the best records in the league so far, Arsenal remain eager to sign a new frontman to increase their goal output.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have failed to meet Arsenal’s goal-scoring expectations this campaign, prompting the club to seek reinforcements in attack at the end of the season.

While several names are on their radar, one of the most intriguing targets is Marcus Rashford, with reports from Team Talk suggesting that Arsenal is now interested in signing him.

Rashford was unstoppable last season, but his goal-scoring form has dipped this campaign, leading to speculation that he could leave Manchester United.

Although moving from United to Arsenal is not a common transfer route, and securing Rashford’s signature would be challenging, the report insists that Arsenal is keen on the striker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rashford has had a poor season, and given his current form, we should not consider a move for him.

We have other targets who are in better shape. We should consider moves for them instead of the out-of-form Englishman.

