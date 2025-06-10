Arsenal adds Manchester United star to their shopping list

Manchester United have reportedly told Alejandro Garnacho to find a new club, and he may now be on his way to Arsenal. The highly rated Argentinian winger is considered one of the standout young talents at Old Trafford, but his future has become uncertain following internal issues at the end of the season.
As reported by The Sun, Garnacho’s exclusion from the starting line-up in the Europa League final sparked frustration, and his subsequent behaviour concerning the post-season tour has further strained his relationship with the club. These actions have led Manchester United to make it clear that he is no longer part of their plans and should seek a move elsewhere.
Arsenal Identified as a Possible Destination
Although there is interest in Garnacho from outside the English top flight, a move within the Premier League appears to be a strong possibility. Arsenal have emerged as one of the clubs monitoring his situation closely, per the same report. The Gunners are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season and believe Garnacho could add greater attacking threat and goal-scoring capability.
His pace, flair and direct approach are attributes that align with Arsenal’s style of play, but any potential move will depend not only on footballing factors but also on personal conduct. The current squad at the Emirates is known for its cohesion and discipline, and there is some concern over whether Garnacho’s recent behaviour would be compatible with that environment.
Behaviour May Impact Transfer Prospects
While Garnacho’s raw talent is undeniable, attitude remains a significant consideration in any high-level transfer. Clubs at the top level increasingly place emphasis on professionalism and commitment as essential components of long-term success. Any concerns about off-pitch conduct can play a decisive role in recruitment decisions.
Manchester United’s stance appears firm, and the player’s next move will likely be influenced by whether interested clubs are convinced not only of his ability but also of his readiness to contribute positively to a collective squad ethos.
We have a shopping list?
It was announced Earwig Hardlanding was joining Mancy and becoming a Mancy Boy long before a window opened, just saying.
So who’s coming in, in this First window? Deadline day signing? Hitting the ground running on a busy summer building squad depth?
You get more action out of a cactus the an Arsenal recruitment team. This summer transfer season probably already irretrievably blown by Arsenal.
The problem is Arsenal club have a recruitment culture problem, that’s a bit “spursy”
Go into boots. “How much for that tube of sun block.”
“3.25.”
“Tell you what, I’ll give you a £1.50 now, and another pound next year.”
“It’s £3.25 – that’s the market tested retail price.”
“Okay. I’m already burnt by the sun this spring, and everyone is laughing at me. Walking towards that win win, I’ll give you £1.60 now, a quid this time next year – AND 5 pence based on good performance.”
“If you need it – and it does look like you do – it’s £3.25.”
“Can I take a phone number and get back to you?”
A week later, ring up boots. “About that sun block-“
“Sorry – Man Utd bought it several days ago. If they hadn’t, Chelsea would have paid 5p more for it, yesterday.”
*Other pharmaceutical vendors and products are available.
Garnacho has mega-potential at the age of only 20. I think Arsenal should take advantage of this unique opportunity to get a class player on the left wing.