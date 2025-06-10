Arsenal adds Manchester United star to their shopping list

Manchester United have reportedly told Alejandro Garnacho to find a new club, and he may now be on his way to Arsenal. The highly rated Argentinian winger is considered one of the standout young talents at Old Trafford, but his future has become uncertain following internal issues at the end of the season.

As reported by The Sun, Garnacho’s exclusion from the starting line-up in the Europa League final sparked frustration, and his subsequent behaviour concerning the post-season tour has further strained his relationship with the club. These actions have led Manchester United to make it clear that he is no longer part of their plans and should seek a move elsewhere.

Arsenal Identified as a Possible Destination

Although there is interest in Garnacho from outside the English top flight, a move within the Premier League appears to be a strong possibility. Arsenal have emerged as one of the clubs monitoring his situation closely, per the same report. The Gunners are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season and believe Garnacho could add greater attacking threat and goal-scoring capability.

His pace, flair and direct approach are attributes that align with Arsenal’s style of play, but any potential move will depend not only on footballing factors but also on personal conduct. The current squad at the Emirates is known for its cohesion and discipline, and there is some concern over whether Garnacho’s recent behaviour would be compatible with that environment.

Behaviour May Impact Transfer Prospects

While Garnacho’s raw talent is undeniable, attitude remains a significant consideration in any high-level transfer. Clubs at the top level increasingly place emphasis on professionalism and commitment as essential components of long-term success. Any concerns about off-pitch conduct can play a decisive role in recruitment decisions.

Manchester United’s stance appears firm, and the player’s next move will likely be influenced by whether interested clubs are convinced not only of his ability but also of his readiness to contribute positively to a collective squad ethos.

