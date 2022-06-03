Arsenal adds more fire to their pursuit of Premier League striker

Arsenal is stepping up their chase for the signature of Gabriel Jesus as their summer plans begin to take shape.

Mikel Arteta’s side will add new players to their squad in this transfer window and the priority is on getting at least one new striker.

The Gunners lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window and The Daily Mail reports that Alexandre Lacazette has agreed to return to Lyon as a free agent.

His departure leaves more voids to be filled in the offensive department, and the report adds that his departure has made Arsenal step up their pursuit of Jesus.

The Manchester City striker is also interested in a move to the Emirates, and he doesn’t mind if he will not play in the Champions League next season.

Jesus will struggle to play at City next season after they signed Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland, and he would be smart to accept a new challenge at Arsenal.

Arteta knows him very well from working together at City before the manager moved to Arsenal, and he would be keen to see what plans the Spaniard has for him.

