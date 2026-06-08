Arsenal adds Nottingham Forest star to their shopping list

Arsenal continue to do everything possible to ensure their squad is in the best shape ahead of next season, despite having just won the Premier League title. According to The Sun, the Gunners have now added Morgan Gibbs-White to their list of transfer targets as they look to strengthen an already impressive squad.

Gibbs-White has established himself as one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League over the last few seasons. The Englishman was a surprise omission from the England squad for the World Cup, a decision that generated considerable debate among supporters and pundits alike.

The reaction to his absence from the tournament highlighted how highly he is regarded and why many consider him one of the top players in the country. His performances at club level have continued to attract attention from teams seeking proven Premier League quality.

Arsenal Explore Midfield Options

The midfielder will now aim to continue his development and could be open to joining a bigger club, particularly if it improves his chances of securing a more regular role with the national team in the future.

The report claims Arsenal want to sign Morgan Rogers, but if they fail to complete a deal for the Aston Villa player, Gibbs White is among the alternatives they would consider bringing to the Emirates. His experience and versatility make him an appealing option as the club evaluates its recruitment strategy.

Competition and Financial Considerations

Arsenal are in the market for a top midfielder and have added Gibbs White to a shortlist that already includes Rogers and Sandro Tonali. Supporters are expecting the club to secure at least one significant midfield addition during this transfer window.

However, Nottingham Forest are an ambitious club and are likely to demand a substantial transfer fee if Arsenal pursue their interest further. Forest will be reluctant to lose one of their most influential players, particularly given his importance to their recent progress.

If Arsenal decide to intensify their pursuit, negotiations could prove challenging, but Gibbs White’s quality ensures he will remain a player of considerable interest throughout the summer.

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