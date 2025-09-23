Arsenal adds Real Sociedad star to their shopping list

Arsenal continue to keep their transfer options open as they look to strengthen an already highly competitive squad. The Gunners now boast one of the most valuable groups of players in world football, with Mikel Arteta leading a team widely tipped to challenge for the Premier League title and additional honours this season.

Although the current squad is well stocked with talent, the manager remains open to further additions. According to Fichajes, one name on Arsenal’s shortlist is Takefusa Kubo, who has established himself as one of the most exciting attacking players in La Liga.

Strong Links with Real Sociedad

Arsenal’s recruitment strategy in recent years has already seen them establish a productive relationship with Real Sociedad. The club have secured signings from the Spanish side in each of the last two summer transfer windows, and this connection could provide an advantage if they decide to make an approach for Kubo.

The Japanese international has been with Sociedad since 2022 and at just 24 years of age, he represents a profile that suits Arsenal’s long term planning. His energy, technical skill, and ability to unsettle defenders have drawn widespread praise in Spain, and his development suggests he is ready to take the next step in his career.

Assessing Kubo’s Suitability for Arsenal

The question for Arsenal will be whether Kubo can adapt effectively to the demands of English football. The Premier League is a more physically intense and tactically challenging environment than La Liga, particularly for players joining clubs with expectations as high as those at the Emirates.

Supporters will inevitably ask whether Kubo’s creativity and attacking instincts are sufficient to make him an asset in a team competing for domestic and European honours. While his qualities are not in doubt, the challenge lies in replicating that form against stronger, faster, and more disciplined opposition.

If Arsenal do pursue the signing, it would align with Arteta’s vision of assembling a squad capable of both immediate impact and sustained progression. The potential arrival of Kubo could further enhance attacking options, giving the Gunners another dimension as they continue their push for trophies.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…