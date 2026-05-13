Arsenal adds Serie A attacker to their summer shopping list

Arsenal continue to expand their transfer shortlist ahead of the next window as the club prepares to strengthen the squad for another major campaign. The Gunners are determined to maintain the high standards they have shown this season and are already planning for further improvements under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal could part ways with several players who have previously played important roles under Arteta, with the manager reportedly open to reshaping parts of his squad to keep the team competitive at the highest level. The club hierarchy remains fully supportive of the Spaniard and trusts his long-term vision for the team.

Arsenal Monitoring Matias Soule

One of the latest names linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium is Matias Soule of Roma. The attacker has continued to impress in Italy following previous spells with Juventus and Frosinone.

Soule has established himself as one of Roma’s most influential attacking players and is now attracting growing attention from clubs across Europe. His technical quality, creativity, and versatility have strengthened his reputation considerably over the last few seasons.

Arsenal are believed to admire his profile and see him as a player capable of fitting into Arteta’s attacking system. The club are expected to continue monitoring his progress closely as the transfer window approaches.

Competition For His Signature

As reported by Fichajes, several clubs are currently tracking Soule, with Arsenal among those showing serious interest in his situation.

The report suggests the Gunners could intensify their pursuit during the summer if they decide to prioritise strengthening their attacking options. Arsenal’s current form and long-term project under Arteta may also give them an advantage in attracting players seeking to compete for major honours.

With Arsenal potentially challenging for both the Premier League and Champions League titles this season, the club’s appeal continues to grow. That could play an important role if Soule eventually has to decide between multiple interested clubs during the upcoming transfer window.

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