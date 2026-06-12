Arsenal adds Serie A midfielder to their summer shopping list

Arsenal continue to work on moves for different players to strengthen their team and have now added AS Roma’s Manu Kone to their shopping list, according to Give Me Sport.

The French midfielder is regarded as one of the most impressive performers in Serie A and played a key role in helping Roma secure Champions League qualification this season. His physical presence and technical ability have made him a key figure in Roma’s midfield structure.

The Gunners have been monitoring his progress closely and believe he could offer an ideal option to strengthen their midfield, even though they already possess several high-quality players in that area.

Kone could be open to a move to the Premier League and joining a top club such as Arsenal, although he remains an important player for Roma who rely on him when fit. A move to England would appeal, but competition for places could be significant at Arsenal. Negotiations remain uncertain.

Arsenal interest in Manu Kone

He is valued for his ball-winning qualities and his ability to progress play from deep positions. Arsenal see him as a player who could add balance and energy to their midfield options as they continue to evolve under their current project.

Kone is regarded as one of the best midfielders available on the market, and Arsenal are keen to win the race for his signature as they aim to strengthen their squad before next season.

Roma stance and transfer competition

He features regularly when fit, and the Italian club will be reluctant to lose him ahead of another important season both domestically and in Europe. His consistency has been important for their tactical balance in midfield areas.

Kone is regarded as one of the best midfielders available on the market, and Arsenal are keen to win the race for his signature as they aim to strengthen their squad before next season. They are expected to assess Roma’s position carefully before making any formal approach in the coming weeks. Arsenal view him as a long-term option who could enhance depth and competition within their midfield department.

Roma are expected to demand a strong fee if they are forced into negotiations during the window.

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