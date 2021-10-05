Arsenal adds two Premier League strikers to their wishlist

Arsenal is interested in signing Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they plan for life without Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners have been strengthening their squad in recent transfer windows and bolstered their defence and midfield in the last one.

They will turn their attention to their attack the next chance they get and both English strikers are on their radar, according to The Sun.

Lacazette will be out of a contract at the end of this season and Arsenal could shift him in the January transfer window.

If he leaves for a fee then or for free in the summer, they will certainly sign a replacement because his departure will leave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their only senior striker.

The report says Mikel Arteta has told the club to look for attacking reinforcements and Watkins and Calvert-Lewin are on their radar.

Arsenal strengthened their team with players who are under 24 in the summer, but both strikers are 25 and 24, respectively.

Despite the slight difference in their age compared to the signings they made in the summer, the report says they would still fit into Arteta’s long-term plans.

Neither striker would come to the Emirates for a low transfer fee as they have just signed contract extensions at Everton and Aston Villa, who are both ambitious clubs.