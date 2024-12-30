Arsenal adds versatile Crystal Palace star to their shopping list

Mitchell, 25, has been a reliable performer for Crystal Palace, impressing with his defensive solidity and ability to support the attack when needed. Arsenal currently relies on Oleksandr Zinchenko as their primary left-back. However, Zinchenko has faced issues with injuries, and Kieran Tierney’s uncertain future—amid links to a return to Celtic—leaves the position lacking depth. This makes Mitchell an appealing target for the Gunners as they look to add a player with Premier League experience and proven consistency.

The timing of the potential move could be a stumbling block. Crystal Palace would likely demand a substantial fee for Mitchell, particularly if Arsenal pursues him in January. Palace may hesitate to lose a key player midseason, especially considering Mitchell’s importance to their defensive structure. Nevertheless, Arsenal is likely to monitor the situation closely, with the option of revisiting the transfer in the summer if a January move proves unfeasible.

Adding Mitchell would provide Arteta with more options and tactical flexibility, particularly in games where a defensively-minded left-back is required. His ability to adapt to different roles and contribute at both ends of the pitch aligns with the profile of players Arteta has targeted in recent transfer windows.

Mitchell’s performances over the last few seasons have earned him recognition as one of the Premier League’s standout left-backs. Whether Arsenal can convince Crystal Palace to part ways with him remains uncertain, but Mitchell’s potential addition would undoubtedly strengthen the Gunners’ squad as they continue their push for domestic glory this season.