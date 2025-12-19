Arsenal adds WhatsApp and Facebook to its list of partners

As one of the biggest clubs in world football and a team consistently expected to compete for trophies, Arsenal continues to attract strong commercial interest. The Gunners have built a global profile that makes them appealing to major brands, and as a result, they maintain a wide range of sponsorship agreements. Replacing departing partners has rarely been an issue, largely because the club remains one of the most recognisable and competitive sides in the game.

Arsenal’s steady progress on the pitch has strengthened their commercial position. With Mikel Arteta leading a squad capable of challenging for honours, there is confidence that further success will follow. Should trophies arrive by the end of the season, the club expects this to translate into even greater commercial opportunities and increased revenue from sponsorship activity.

Expanding commercial partnerships

The club has already demonstrated its ability to adapt its commercial strategy. After ending a controversial partnership with Visit Rwanda, Arsenal moved quickly to secure an agreement with Deel. That transition highlighted the club’s strong market value and its ability to attract partners aligned with its long-term vision.

Arsenal have now announced an additional partnership involving WhatsApp and Facebook, two companies that share the same ownership. This latest agreement reflects a growing focus on digital engagement and fan connection. According to Arsenal Media, the partnership is designed to strengthen the relationship between the club and its global supporter base.

Bringing supporters closer together

The new collaboration is expected to provide supporters with a dedicated online space where fans can connect with each other regardless of their location. This initiative aims to bring Gooners closer together and foster a stronger sense of community across different regions of the world.

In addition, supporters can expect increased access to content that offers greater insight into daily life at the club. This will include more storytelling and behind-the-scenes material, allowing fans to feel more involved with the team and its activities.

For Arsenal, the partnership represents another step in blending sporting ambition with commercial growth. By leveraging modern platforms to engage supporters, the club is reinforcing its global identity while continuing to build a strong foundation both on and off the pitch.