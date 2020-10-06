Arsenal adds young winger to their Professional Development Phase

Arsenal has announced the signing of 17-year-old winger, Joel Ideho from Ajax.

The youngster is highly-rated and he joins the Gunners’ Professional Development Phase. He started his career at Tilburg Academy of Willem II before making the switch to Ajax this year.

The Netherlands under18 star has made only a handful of appearances for the club and country’s youth teams and he played twice in the UEFA Youth League last season, as per Transfermarkt.

The Gunners have scouted him and they believe that he has the talents to become a top star in the future.

He is best known for his pace and accuracy, according to the Arsenal official website and the deal will be completed after all the regulatory processes have been carried out.

Arsenal has the reputation for being one of the best breeding grounds for young players and the Gunners will hope to make Ideho a star.

He will have noticed that Mikel Arteta is eager to give first-team chances to budding youngsters at the club.

The likes of Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka have been handed more opportunities and responsibilities after they proved their suitability to the Arsenal system.