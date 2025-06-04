Arsenal admire Argentine striker but Atletico Madrid issue firm hands-off warning

Arsenal are expected to bring in a new striker this summer, with Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres remaining two of the club’s most closely monitored targets. However, another name has entered the conversation, Julián Álvarez of Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine forward has lit up La Liga since his move from Manchester City last summer in a deal worth £82 million. Following a standout campaign in England, where he produced 19 goals and 14 assists in 54 appearances, Álvarez has maintained his elite form in Spain.

In his debut season with Atletico, the 24-year-old registered an eye-catching 29 goals and seven assists across all competitions. His performances have turned heads across Europe, with both Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly keen on bringing him back to the Premier League.

Henry believes Álvarez is the missing piece

The idea of Álvarez joining Arsenal has received a strong endorsement from Gunners legend Thierry Henry. Henry dismissed links to Šeško and Gyökeres and boldly claimed that if Álvarez were to join Mikel Arteta’s side, they would win the Premier League with ease.

That view echoed the excitement among some sections of the Arsenal fanbase, who began to dream of another successful raid on La Liga. Former Manchester City players have done well at Arsenal in recent years, and Álvarez appeared to fit the mould perfectly.

However, that enthusiasm may have been premature.

Atletico issue clear stance on striker’s future

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has quickly moved to shut down any speculation surrounding Álvarez’s future. As reported by Marca, he made it clear that the forward is not for sale.

“Julián Álvarez is an Atletico Madrid player and will remain an Atletico Madrid player,” said Cerezo.

This statement is a blow for Arsenal, who may have hoped to test Atletico’s resolve. Nonetheless, it serves as a timely reminder to maintain focus on primary targets Gyökeres and Šeško, both of whom remain firmly on the club’s radar.

With the summer window heating up, Arsenal must stay clear-eyed and decisive. The right addition up front would make all the difference.

