Arsenal advance in talks on personal terms for coveted European champion

Arsenal have almost agreed personal terms with Morgan Rogers as they prepare to add him to their squad during this transfer window, claims Fabrizio Romano.

Rogers is one of the players Arsenal are keen to sign this summer and is widely regarded as one of the standout performers in the Premier League. The Gunners have admired the attacker for a considerable period and are now ready to intensify their pursuit.

The England international is also believed to be interested in joining a bigger club, and Arsenal could provide him with the opportunity to take the next step in his career during this transfer window.

Arsenal is close to agreeing personal terms

Arsenal have remained focused on Rogers for some time and are now making significant progress in their pursuit. Talks over personal terms have reportedly moved forward, leaving an agreement close to being finalised.

Securing personal terms would represent an important step for the Gunners before they formally approach Aston Villa. Once those discussions are concluded, Arsenal are expected to make their move as they attempt to bring the attacker to the Emirates.

The club views Rogers as a player capable of strengthening their attacking options and believes he has the qualities required to make an immediate impact in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Aston Villa’s stance remains unchanged

Villa have continued to insist that Rogers is not for sale, maintaining their public position despite growing interest in the attacker. However, their activity in the transfer market has prompted speculation that they could be preparing for life without him.

If Arsenal submit a significant offer, Villa may be willing to consider negotiations, particularly if the proposal reflects the player’s importance to the club. Even so, completing a deal is unlikely to be straightforward given Villa’s current stance.

Arsenal will hope that progress on personal terms places them in a strong position ahead of any formal discussions with Villa. The coming weeks could prove decisive as the Gunners attempt to complete one of their most ambitious moves of the summer transfer window.

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