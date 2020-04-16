Arsenal reportedly agree a five-year deal with PSG star

IT is being reported that Arsenal have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa on a free transfer.

The French international is into the final months of his contract at present, and was believed to be eyeing a move away from the club in the coming summer.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for his signature in previous windows, only to fail to carve out a deal, but have now supposedly beat our rivals to his signature.

It is reported that we have agreed a five-year deal with the 27 year-old, with the transfer to be announced at the end of the campaign, although with football having been suspended his contract may have started before the current season has ended.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona were also linked with a move for the left-back, but we have supposedly beat all our rivals to land the coveted defender.

One former Gunner will not be happy with the news however, with Gilles Grimandi advising against such a move earlier in the year.

“No. I watched him at Monaco, I think that he is a boy who has quality, a boy who certainly has the potential to be one of the best in his position, but sadly he is lacking in certain areas.

“I don’t see him improving, I don’t see him as a boy who has the hunger to attain the highest level. For Arsenal, he does not have the profile that matches the club’s project.

“There are youngsters who are coming up, he is already a certain age. I don’t see the point in Arsenal getting Kurzawa.”

We can only hope that Grimandi is wrong, and that Kurzawa’s attitude will be better at Arsenal under Arteta, who will not let him coast in any sense of the word. That is of course if the reports prove to be true…

Could a deal have been made under the current circumstances? Would Kurzawa relish under Arteta?

Patrick