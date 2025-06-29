Arsenal agree on personal terms with defender as they prepare new bid

While Valencia wants more money for his signature and their club captain is eager for him to remain, Cristhian Mosquera is keen on moving to Arsenal and has now taken action to prove just how serious he is about the move.

The talented young defender became a surprise target for Arsenal in recent days, as the Gunners look to wrap up a deal as quickly as possible. The club has been linked with several defenders this summer, but Mosquera now appears to be high on their list following his performances for Spain at the Under-21 European Championship.

Mosquera wants to test himself at a higher level

Mosquera was one of the standout players for Spain during the tournament, and Arsenal seem to have firmed up their interest after scouting him throughout the competition. The 21-year-old has shown great promise at Valencia and appears ready for the next step in his career. His desire to test himself at a higher level is clear, and he views a move to the Premier League, and specifically Arsenal, as a major opportunity.

Despite Valencia’s reluctance to lose him, the player is pushing for the move. Arsenal see Mosquera as a long-term project, someone who can develop into a key figure in their back line. The Gunners have done well in recent windows, identifying and signing young talent with potential, and Mosquera fits that profile perfectly.

Personal terms agreed as Arsenal prepare new bid

Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on the potential transfer, confirming that Mosquera has agreed personal terms with Arsenal. The defender has accepted a long-term contract with the Gunners, which is a significant step forward in the process.

The next hurdle is for Arsenal to reach an agreement with Valencia on the transfer fee. The Spanish club are known for holding out for strong offers, especially when it comes to talented youngsters, but Arsenal are said to be preparing a new bid in the coming days.

Mosquera’s willingness to join Arsenal is a key factor, and it gives the club confidence that they can get the deal done. However, nothing will be finalised until the two clubs settle on a fee, and negotiations are expected to continue over the coming weeks.

