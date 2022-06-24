Arsenal agree personal terms with Premier League midfielder

Ben Jacobs has claimed that Youri Tielemans has agreed personal terms with Arsenal ahead of a possible move to Arsenal this summer.

The Belgium international is believed to be eyeing a move away from Leicester this summer, and with 12 months remaining on his current contract he may be able to orchestrate his desired transfer.

Arsenal have been the side most strongly linked with his signature, and it has even been claimed that we made contact with his representatives ahead of a proposed move this summer, and that our failure to secure Champions League football may have dampened our position.

CBS journalist Jacobs now adds that we have agreed terms on a summer move, but we are yet to make an offer to his current club Leicester.

“It’s incorrect to say anything other than that Arsenal have advanced things with Tielemans in the last seven days,” he told the Football Terrace. “The feeling was that Arsenal would swoop in after the international break and get it done. Instead they progressed things with Vieira, but Tielemans is still on their radar.”

“Arsenal have put in a heck of a lot of work on this deal, dating back a year, they’ve agreed terms with the player, but at no point have they tabled an offer with Leicester City. Arsenal always felt they wanted to pay £25m all in, but Leicester want closer to £30m, £31m or £32m.”

Even after the signings of Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira, I still feel like our midfield is an area which we could improve on this summer, and I would love for that addition to be Tielemans. We still appear to be in the driving seat with this deal, and the club does seem to be working hard and fast to wrap up their signings quickly, although we are still waiting for a couple of important deals to be completed.

Would deals for Tielemans and Gabriel Jesus mean that our transfer window has been a 10/10 no matter what else happened?

Patrick

Patrick

