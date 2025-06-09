Arsenal agree personal terms with stiker but €80m fee remains major hurdle

Arsenal are continuing to press forward in their efforts to sign RB Leipzig’s promising young striker Benjamin Šeško, but the substantial €80 million release clause remains a significant obstacle. Despite this, confidence is growing within the Emirates that an agreement can be reached before the transfer window closes.
According to Just Arsenal Sources, Arsenal have already reached an agreement with the 22-year-old Slovenian over personal terms, clearing one of the largest hurdles in the complex negotiations. That fact alone signals how committed both player and club are to finding common ground.
Dialogue continues as Arsenal and Leipzig negotiate
Arsenal’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, has engaged in multiple rounds of talks with Leipzig’s general manager, Marcel Schäfer, including meetings in London this week. These sit-downs are aimed at narrowing the gap between Arsenal’s valuation and the full €80 million release clause.
While there’s no immediate rush to sign, both clubs appear confident of a positive outcome, though there’s still work left to do in the early stages of the window.
Šeško remains Arteta’s top transfer target up front, and there are reports that Arsenal also maintain interest in Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres as a backup option.
However, the Slovenian is clearly the manager’s first preference, especially given Leipzig’s failure to secure Champions League football for next season, which could give Arsenal the leverage they need.
What Šeško offers, and why Arsenal are so keen
Šeško, 22, won’t legally be compelled to move, but with personal terms already sorted, Arsenal are optimistic. He brings a rare blend of physical presence, pace, and finishing prowess to the forward line. Since signing for Leipzig, he’s contributed 39 goals in 87 appearances, an impressive return given his relative youth.
At 6’5″, he offers aerial threat and robust hold-up play rare among younger strikers. Arsenal’s playing style, which emphasises ball control and chance creation, could significantly boost his output compared to his Leipzig days.
Mikel Arteta has long identified him as a natural heir to the centre-forward position. Should this deal go through, Arsenal would secure one of Europe’s most coveted young talents, an on-pitch upgrade and a potentially lucrative future asset all in one.
Arsenal are patiently pressing on the fee, with all parties optimistic a breakthrough can be reached. No other club is believed to have stepped in, which is not a surprise given the asking price and Arsenal’s head start.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
If Sesko is Arteta choice, why so much more talking. Once, Sesko has agreed personal terms, Berta get the deal done asap and pay the release clause of 80m Euros. Too much dilly dally.
If past seasons approach to transfers is anything to go by then we can all expect the management to wait for not the first-part but the latter-part of the window to unveil the newest players in full. It looks like the window closes in a day or two, so its looking like a long long wait before eventually we see who comes in – and out -to make a difference.
Why hasn’t this ‘Free’ person been binned off yet, he’s full of racist bile!
With all the stories of Arsenal’s massive transfer budget and the club having a big spending summer window, what do you expect? Clubs will want to have a good slice of the cake!
I’m becoming a bit worried about our transfer window: too much talk but little action.
Well., the real window is yet to even open so, maybe there is really no need to worry.
CorporateMan: Take it ease. It’s not uncommon for lots of noise every summer with us and we end up with just another inverted left back!! Winning the Premier League or any trophy isn’t intentional in our planning and recruitment. We leave it all to luck and we hurt bad when it doesn’t happen …… and we aren’t a small club either.
I’ve heard a lot of pundits saying Sesko could be the next Haaland.
That is crazy talk, Haaland was banging them in already when he was Sesko’s age.
Our staff must see something in him. I hope it works out, as it seems all focus is on signing him now.
This slow pace of doing transfer business is not good enough.
I believe the funds are available, so why not get the deal over the line without delay since we have identified our target and he’s very ideal to fit the missing link upfront.
Other serious clubs act very fast and move on.
Even though I am not a fan of Sesko,Arsenal should get him swiftly if he is the player they needed. Why wasting time? When Chelsea, Liverpool or Madrid comes in,the situation will change. This delay is what I hate most in arsenal.
What about 300 million pounds promised by Kroenke to purchase the best players? Or it was just fake information. As an Arsenal fan, i would love to see this club moving forward without hindrances. To achieve that i think they must splash some funds to acquire quality players
Was never going to happen
Kroenke already provided a lot of money and Edu purchased unfit players. Luiz, Joginho, Willian, Sterling, Marquinos, Harverts, Tavaries, Leno, and a lot more were all wasted money.
You can’t blame the Kroenkes, they already spent a lot of money,
.
That’s not what he asked
There were reports in January that reason we didn’t spend anything was because we were going to release funds of 300 million this summer
He was asking was this true ?
I said never going to happen lol