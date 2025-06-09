Arsenal agree personal terms with stiker but €80m fee remains major hurdle

Arsenal are continuing to press forward in their efforts to sign RB Leipzig’s promising young striker Benjamin Šeško, but the substantial €80 million release clause remains a significant obstacle. Despite this, confidence is growing within the Emirates that an agreement can be reached before the transfer window closes.

According to Just Arsenal Sources, Arsenal have already reached an agreement with the 22-year-old Slovenian over personal terms, clearing one of the largest hurdles in the complex negotiations. That fact alone signals how committed both player and club are to finding common ground.

Dialogue continues as Arsenal and Leipzig negotiate

Arsenal’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, has engaged in multiple rounds of talks with Leipzig’s general manager, Marcel Schäfer, including meetings in London this week. These sit-downs are aimed at narrowing the gap between Arsenal’s valuation and the full €80 million release clause.

While there’s no immediate rush to sign, both clubs appear confident of a positive outcome, though there’s still work left to do in the early stages of the window.

Šeško remains Arteta’s top transfer target up front, and there are reports that Arsenal also maintain interest in Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres as a backup option.

However, the Slovenian is clearly the manager’s first preference, especially given Leipzig’s failure to secure Champions League football for next season, which could give Arsenal the leverage they need.

What Šeško offers, and why Arsenal are so keen

Šeško, 22, won’t legally be compelled to move, but with personal terms already sorted, Arsenal are optimistic. He brings a rare blend of physical presence, pace, and finishing prowess to the forward line. Since signing for Leipzig, he’s contributed 39 goals in 87 appearances, an impressive return given his relative youth.

At 6’5″, he offers aerial threat and robust hold-up play rare among younger strikers. Arsenal’s playing style, which emphasises ball control and chance creation, could significantly boost his output compared to his Leipzig days.

Mikel Arteta has long identified him as a natural heir to the centre-forward position. Should this deal go through, Arsenal would secure one of Europe’s most coveted young talents, an on-pitch upgrade and a potentially lucrative future asset all in one.

Arsenal are patiently pressing on the fee, with all parties optimistic a breakthrough can be reached. No other club is believed to have stepped in, which is not a surprise given the asking price and Arsenal’s head start.

