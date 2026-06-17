Arsenal agree personal terms with World Cup star

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Manu Kone, and reports suggest the club have made significant progress in their pursuit of the French midfielder ahead of the new season.

The midfielder currently plays for AS Roma and has earned a place in the France squad for the 2026 World Cup, where he is competing for a starting position alongside several established international stars. His inclusion in the squad reflects the progress he has made in recent seasons and the growing reputation he has built at both club and international level.

France have reached the final of the last two World Cups, winning one of them, and Kone will be hoping to play an important role as his nation seeks further success on the global stage.

Arsenal Make Progress in Pursuit

According to the Metro, Arsenal have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the midfielder, indicating that the player is open to continuing his career at the Emirates.

His performances for Roma have reportedly impressed Arsenal’s recruitment team, with the Gunners identifying him as a player capable of strengthening their midfield options. The club have been monitoring his development closely and view him as a valuable addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The report also claims that Kone is eager to make the move to North London, which has helped facilitate progress in negotiations regarding personal terms.

Roma Face Important Decision

Roma are keen to retain their key players following their return to the Champions League and would prefer to keep Kone as part of their plans for the upcoming campaign.

However, if the midfielder pushes for a transfer, the Italian club may be forced to consider offers, provided they receive a fee that reflects his importance to the squad.

Talks between Arsenal and Roma are expected to take place in the coming weeks as both clubs attempt to reach an agreement over a transfer fee.

While negotiations may still be required before a deal can be completed, Arsenal appear to have taken an important step forward by securing the player’s willingness to join the club, leaving the focus on reaching an arrangement with Roma.

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