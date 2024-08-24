Arsenal agree to loan struggling player back to his former club

Fabio Vieira is set to spend this season on loan at FC Porto after Arsenal agreed to send him back to the Portuguese club.

The midfielder has struggled to make a significant impact since joining Arsenal from Porto in 2022.

Although Mikel Arteta rates him, Vieira has found it increasingly difficult to secure playing time as the team continues to evolve under the Spaniard.

This situation has led the midfielder to consider his future, and he has now accepted a loan move back to Porto.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Arsenal has approved his temporary departure as they aim to strengthen their squad with new signings.

With Arsenal already having an abundance of attacking options and Vieira contributing little to their title challenge last season, his absence is not expected to have a major impact on the team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira has not been consistent since he joined us, and he needs game time to gain momentum.

We may have signed him too soon in his career, and a move back to Porto will help him develop further before he returns to the club.

If he flops on loan, then we have to cut our losses and sell him as soon as he returns.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.