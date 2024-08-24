Arsenal agree to loan struggling player back to his former club

Fabio Vieira is set to spend this season on loan at FC Porto after Arsenal agreed to send him back to the Portuguese club.
The midfielder has struggled to make a significant impact since joining Arsenal from Porto in 2022.
Although Mikel Arteta rates him, Vieira has found it increasingly difficult to secure playing time as the team continues to evolve under the Spaniard.
This situation has led the midfielder to consider his future, and he has now accepted a loan move back to Porto.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, Arsenal has approved his temporary departure as they aim to strengthen their squad with new signings.
With Arsenal already having an abundance of attacking options and Vieira contributing little to their title challenge last season, his absence is not expected to have a major impact on the team.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Vieira has not been consistent since he joined us, and he needs game time to gain momentum.
We may have signed him too soon in his career, and a move back to Porto will help him develop further before he returns to the club.
If he flops on loan, then we have to cut our losses and sell him as soon as he returns.
Viera loan could work like a masterclass like Saliba loan. There is talent there no doubt. And he is going to a very intense team where his physicality will be tested. And Viera will play in the UCL as well. I think Arsenal don’t want to lose his talents but just give him regular play time. And Porto is a really good team, so I presume Arsenal are looking to bring him back again, it doesn’t seem like a complete give up.
Also, Arteta saying that he wants half academy players and half foreign, are we going to see a wholesale promotion from the youth academy? Nwaneri, Myles, Salah, Josh, Heaven, has already featured in the preseason. That could be something on the cards, Arteta mentioning a few times, that there are some good players coming from the academy now, as if it’s a new revelation to him. He has never mentioned it before.
Good move for both the player and the club in my opinion. It’s not really worked for him since arriving at The Emirates.
Porto may just want to buy him next summer depending upon how he’s done. I can see Arsenal offloading him (unless he’s brilliant this season), but I think – as the article suggests – we’ll need to be prepared for a probable loss on any sale in those circumstances.
Happy to see the gaffer change course, you can’t force water up hill.
Happy to see this decision and Arteta being ruthless. Vieira has not been a good fit at our club, a square pegs for a round hole if you will.
Maybe Vieira will find his form in an easier league, and we can sell him next Summer.
Very questionable when he arrived, and has not shown anything to convince otherwise. He is level below ESR, so makes sense that he is off also.
No room for passengers if you are aiming for PL title and CL glory.