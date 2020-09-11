Arsenal agree to sell impressive star – it is sure to upset some fans

The Independent reports that Arsenal has reluctantly agreed to sell Emiliano Martinez this summer as the Argentinean insists that he will only stay if he is guaranteed playing time.

He got his chance in the Arsenal goal when Bernd Leno got injured in June and he shone brightly for the Gunners. He was in goal as the Gunners won the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield.

Leno has now returned to full fitness and much of the talks around the Emirates this summer have been about who will be the club’s first choice.

The Gunners have decided to side with Leno and they are prepared to sell Martinez who has strong interest from Aston Villa.

The Midlands side narrowly escaped relegation from the Premier League last season and they want to avoid that kind of trouble in the coming campaign.

They have been in talks with the Gunners and the reports add that they have already tabled a bid of around £15m, but Arsenal wants £20m.

The Gunners wanted to keep him, but Leno is set to return in goal against Fulham and they are now negotiating a transfer for Martinez with the Villans.

If this deal goes through you have to think that there will be quite a few Arsenal fans that will not be best pleased.