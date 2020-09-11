Arsenal agree to sell impressive star – it is sure to upset some fans

The Independent reports that Arsenal has reluctantly agreed to sell Emiliano Martinez this summer as the Argentinean insists that he will only stay if he is guaranteed playing time.
He got his chance in the Arsenal goal when Bernd Leno got injured in June and he shone brightly for the Gunners. He was in goal as the Gunners won the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield.
Leno has now returned to full fitness and much of the talks around the Emirates this summer have been about who will be the club’s first choice.
The Gunners have decided to side with Leno and they are prepared to sell Martinez who has strong interest from Aston Villa.
The Midlands side narrowly escaped relegation from the Premier League last season and they want to avoid that kind of trouble in the coming campaign.
They have been in talks with the Gunners and the reports add that they have already tabled a bid of around £15m, but Arsenal wants £20m.
The Gunners wanted to keep him, but Leno is set to return in goal against Fulham and they are now negotiating a transfer for Martinez with the Villans.
If this deal goes through you have to think that there will be quite a few Arsenal fans that will not be best pleased.
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
The Guardian says, “Martínez has been in talks with Arsenal over a new contract but the parties are some way apart, with Villa and Brighton both ready to dwarf the salary on offer.”
How embarrassing for us if true. I hope we at least insert a sell-on clause if we sell our best keeper and longest serving player. 20M could look incredibly cheap in a year’s time…
It’s not possible to keep two very very very good goalkeepers at one club unless they are paid obscene wages. I would’ve have been happy with either of them staying as each is as good as the other.
Since the club have chosen Leno I support Martinez choice to leave as he is too good for the bench. I wish him all the best. He was given the chance and he took it. He has earned himself a starter claim and we are getting a decent fee for him, a win win for both parties. Were it not for his outstanding performances these past few months his value would’ve been much lower.
“Not best pleased”! That is what is known as the understatement of the century Ad Martin.
TO LET A PLAYER OF THAT QUALITY LEAVE FOR A PALTRY £20 MILL, WHILST KRONKE SITS ON HIS RANCH WORTH THREE QUARTERS OF A BILLION DOLLARS, SHOWS HOW SICK THAT OWNER ACTUALLY IS! A scandal!
He won’t be in goal tomorrow,
It’ll be Leno, I guarantee it.
Also, this statement
“The Gunners have decided to side with Leno and they are prepared to sell Martinez ” is making it look like the club chose to Let go of him.
We all saw Arteta com out publicly saying he wants both GK to stay and fight for the spot.
Martinez is choosing to leave because he’s not guaranteed the number 1 shirt.
Then again, Leno isn’t guaranteed the number 1 shirt either if we’re being honest, all Martinez had to do was stay, and cement his spot, fight for it every week, but he wants assurance to be the first choice GK.
I support whatever the club chose to do.
Also, it’s the same Martinez that begged the club to accept half of 20M for him if the offer comes because he wants to leave.
Also Jon you call 20M paltry?
Nobody would offer 30M and above for a goalkeeper with less than 60 EPL games to his belt.
4 months ago, before Leno’s injury, everyone would be screaming take the money and run if we were offered 5M for Martinez.
Fans are only being reactionary, making it look like the club chose to get rid of Martinez, when the truth remains he doesn’t want to stay because Arteta won’t give in to his demand.
I haven’t read Arteta saying Martinez won’t get his chance or he’ll play second fiddle, and I’m sure you haven’t read that either.
All we’ve read is Arteta saying he wants both players to stay and he’s not interested in keeping anybody happy out of the two.
That’s pretty simple IMHO.
If you want it, fight for it every week, every match day, not ask to be the guaranteed starter
I don’t think any coach would come out and say things such as “He wouldn’t get his chance to play”……. I believe this whole deal could be handled better, all it requires is being tactful in the negotiations and making some compromises. Like I’ve said on a previous thread, offering him a much better pay (better than Aston Villa’s offer at least), leaving the no. 1 spot open, as well as rotation (one for cup games, and one for league), would see Martinez stay…… but then, if it’s true that he doesn’t even want to fight for his spot, it’s all good if he leaves then.
Now let’s welcome Fulham back to the league with a sound beating 😀😀 (even though I kinda like them……. I wish them success against all other top teams) 😀
I see it as Mikel Arteta not being ductated too, personally.
No player should / could demand anything and then seem to get it.
I believe, on present form, Martinez shouldn’t be No. 1 and I will be very disappointed to see him leave.
He has been a loyal servant to the club and I wish him well… if he does leave of course!
I wouldn’t be surprised if he played against Fulham, such is the Arteta mystery 🤔
BLOODY SPELL CHECK!!!!
Martinez should be No. 1 and “dictated to”.
Just read in the Guardian that Martinez is not in the squad for tomorrow.
Don’t know how they have seen it, so we will be able to judge their credibility tomorrow.
It states the reason being “ongoing transfer talks”.
There’s at least three versions coming out. One claims new contract so he might stay, the second claims he’s off to Brighton ’cause their deal is a significant improvement on the villa one. then there’s the Villa story, again villa are said to be exploring other options. Guess we’ll have to seat and watch how this circus plays out. If Emi doesn’t fancy his chances in the fight for first team football, then he should be granted his wish.
*sit
I agree with Highbury Hero…CDYG (Calm Down)..this is a good business decision. There is very little difference between the two keepers, and provided Arsenal are able to significantly improve the squad by re-investing the proceeds from this transaction, it will be a win-win for everyone involved. I know many fans will be annoyed by this tough decision, but the overall impact on the squad will be very positive.
Sensible words…
If we have to sell one it has to be Leno. Seems like a great person and a very good goalkeeper, but Martinez was imho a level above last season. I see no reason why he would suddenly become poor this season. Whereas I can’t see Leno start playing out from the back confidently and picking nice passes that set up swift counter attacks.
Selling Martinez would be a mistake I hope we don’t make. We’ve made enough mistakes recently.
I feel sad
EMI leaving?
Martinez has been everything to AFC that Ozil hasnt a top guy and a top player.
Leno is number 1 so let Emi go to Villa with our best wishes and thankyou mate.