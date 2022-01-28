Confirmed – Arsenal agree to sign Leno replacement but with a twist

Everyone, including myself, was convinced that Arsenal was intending to sign the New England Revolution and USA keeper Matt Turner so that they could then offload Bernd Leno to Newcastle in a big money deal, but that must now be in doubt as it seems that the American will not be coming to the Emirates until the summer.
Turner was in goal last night as the USA beat El Salvador 1-0 in a World Cup Qualifier last night, just after his deal with Arsenal was confirmed by an ESPN reporter.
Breaking 💥💥💥💥
Within the last hour, the parties have agreed to terms on a summer transfer of @headdturnerr to @Arsenal. Documents remain to be filed. What a moment for @NERevolution and especially Matt Turner. Undrafted to THIS!!!
Now he must deliver for the @USMNT tonight.
— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 27, 2022
This was then also confirmed by Fabrizio Romano with
After keeping another clean sheet for the USA last night, he was seen signing an Arsenal shirt for a fan, and in answer to his question, he said that he “didn’t know number he would be” at Arsenal.
MATT TURNER SIGNING AN ARSENAL JERSEY AFTER THE USMNT WIN 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qkwBw5vqUF
— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) January 28, 2022
The deal was also confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who also revealed the fee involved….
Matt Turner to Arsenal from New England Revolution, done deal confirmed. Full agreement for €7m plus €3m bonuses, now time for paperworks. Turner will join Arsenal in summer and not in January – ready for next season ⚪️🔴 #AFC
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter confirms the deal. pic.twitter.com/UC16YMZfWK
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2022
It is strange that the 6ft 3in penalty specialist will not be moving to England until the summer considering the Leno situation.
Surely Arteta won’t let the German move to Newcastle this week if we only have Okonkwo as our reserve keeper, with Karl Hein having already joined Reading on loan?
I would have thought the Toon would want an immediate move for Leno as they struggle to avoid relegation, so is that deal now in doubt?
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
“Surely Arteta won’t let the German move to Newcastle this week if we only have Okonkwo as our reserve keeper, with Karl Hein having already joined Reading on loan”
The above quote has been said a lot in the last 2 weeks, but it keeps happening
Agree – what’s been happening with transfers in and out at our club, can only be described as bizarre and mind boggling with just four days to go!!!!
So far there has been nothing unusual about our transfer business. AMN, Chambers, Mari and Kolasinac were all invisable for many seasons. There is a long time to go in the window as most business takes place inside the last 72 hours. So just be patient. I sense some significant moves will be made and we will all be pleased with the deals we make.
Great to have a regular international goalkeeper in our ranks, welcome aboard Turner, best of luck to you with the Arsenal. Interesting to see what happens with the Lenno situation.
There will be a sensible answer.
1. Leno stays.
2. An as yet unnamed quality number two is arriving to replace Leno.
3. An as yet unnamed quality number two is arriving to be back up to Leno until Leno goes in the summer.
4. Turner actually does arrive.
5. David Seaman will deputise till the summer