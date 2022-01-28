Confirmed – Arsenal agree to sign Leno replacement but with a twist

Everyone, including myself, was convinced that Arsenal was intending to sign the New England Revolution and USA keeper Matt Turner so that they could then offload Bernd Leno to Newcastle in a big money deal, but that must now be in doubt as it seems that the American will not be coming to the Emirates until the summer.

Turner was in goal last night as the USA beat El Salvador 1-0 in a World Cup Qualifier last night, just after his deal with Arsenal was confirmed by an ESPN reporter.

Breaking 💥💥💥💥 Within the last hour, the parties have agreed to terms on a summer transfer of @headdturnerr to @Arsenal. Documents remain to be filed. What a moment for @NERevolution and especially Matt Turner. Undrafted to THIS!!!

Now he must deliver for the @USMNT tonight. — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 27, 2022

This was then also confirmed by Fabrizio Romano with

After keeping another clean sheet for the USA last night, he was seen signing an Arsenal shirt for a fan, and in answer to his question, he said that he “didn’t know number he would be” at Arsenal.

MATT TURNER SIGNING AN ARSENAL JERSEY AFTER THE USMNT WIN 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qkwBw5vqUF — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) January 28, 2022

The deal was also confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who also revealed the fee involved….

Matt Turner to Arsenal from New England Revolution, done deal confirmed. Full agreement for €7m plus €3m bonuses, now time for paperworks. Turner will join Arsenal in summer and not in January – ready for next season ⚪️🔴 #AFC USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter confirms the deal. pic.twitter.com/UC16YMZfWK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2022

It is strange that the 6ft 3in penalty specialist will not be moving to England until the summer considering the Leno situation.

Surely Arteta won’t let the German move to Newcastle this week if we only have Okonkwo as our reserve keeper, with Karl Hein having already joined Reading on loan?

I would have thought the Toon would want an immediate move for Leno as they struggle to avoid relegation, so is that deal now in doubt?