Arsenal agree to terminate experienced star’s contract with immediate effect

Arsenal have agreed a deal to cut ties with Sokratis with immediate effect, who will now be able to seek out a new club to join.

The defender had been left out of our Premier League and Europa League quota in October, alongside Mesut Ozil who happens to be close to agreeing an exit also, with the midfielder having flown to Turkey to complete a deal with Fenerbahce this week.

Sokratis was believed to have turned down moves in the summer, and eventually ended up staying to play in the reserves, but has now agreed to terminate his contract, as revealed by Chris Wheatley of Football.London, and has since been announced on Sky Sports News also.

The Greek international enjoyed 36 Premier League appearances in his first two seasons with the club, but only managed three league appearances after Mikel Arteta arrived as manager, and it is no surprise to see him depart.

William Saliba has also left the club this month, albeit on loan, meaning that all three of the senior players who were left out of the quota for the PL and EL will have moved on, assuming there is no issues with Ozil completing his deal.

Will the three wages have an effect on our transfer budget this month?

Patrick