Arsenal has agreed to sell Mika Biereth to Sturm Graz after his impressive loan spell at the Austrian club last season.

The 21-year-old, a product of the Arsenal youth system, represented the club well during his short stint in Austria.

His performances were so good that the Austrian Bundesliga side could not allow him to leave.

After he returned to the Emirates, Sturm Graz immediately signalled their interest in making him a permanent member of their squad.

Although he attracted interest from other English clubs, the Austrians applied a lot of pressure and have now secured a deal with Arsenal.

Standard Sport reveals they have agreed to pay £4 million for his signature, the highest fee they have ever paid for a player.

Arsenal is banking that fee even though the youngster had a year left on his current deal at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Biereth had a great time in Austria, which is good news for us, and this move benefits all parties involved.

He is not in our plans and will get more game time in Austria, where he can develop and become a better player.

We will use that fee for other business as we work to strengthen our squad further.

