Arsenal agrees five-year deal with top Premier League midfielder

Arsenal and Bruno Guimaraes have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms, with the Brazilian midfielder now back from the World Cup with his national team.

The Gunners are eager to sign Guimaraes, and the player is believed to be open to the move despite Newcastle United maintaining that he is not available for transfer. The Magpies have repeatedly insisted that they do not want to lose one of their most important players.

Arsenal Push Forward With Guimaraes Pursuit

According to Standard Sport, Guimaraes has agreed a five-year contract with Arsenal this summer. The report states that the midfielder and the Gunners have reached an understanding over personal terms, meaning Arsenal must now focus on reaching an agreement with Newcastle.

The deal remains difficult to complete because Newcastle are determined to keep its captain. Guimaraes is considered one of the most influential players in their squad, and the club have no desire to allow him to leave during the current transfer window.

Arsenal are continuing their efforts because the agreement with the player encourages them that a transfer could be possible. The Gunners now need to convince Newcastle to change their position and enter discussions over a potential move.

Newcastle Face Pressure Over Future

Guimaraes has played an important role at Newcastle and remains a central figure for the club. Their reluctance to sell him is understandable because replacing a player of his quality would be a major challenge.

However, if the midfielder pushes for a departure, Newcastle may have to consider whether allowing him to leave is the best decision for all parties. There is still enough time remaining in the transfer window for negotiations to take place.

Arsenal will continue working on the transfer as they look to strengthen their squad with a player they believe can make a significant difference. Guimaraes’ willingness to join the Gunners could become an important factor if discussions with Newcastle progress in the coming weeks.

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