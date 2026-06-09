Arsenal agrees personal terms with exciting teenage star

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jeremy Monga from Leicester City after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the teenage attacker.

Monga has emerged as one of the most highly regarded young players at Leicester and has already earned several senior appearances because of his impressive performances. Despite being just 16 years old, he has demonstrated maturity and composure beyond his years, attracting attention from clubs across the country.

The teenager is widely viewed as one of the brightest prospects in English football and has generally lived up to the expectations placed upon him during his development at Leicester. His progress has reinforced the belief that he possesses the attributes required to succeed at the highest level of the game.

Arsenal Lead the Race

Several clubs have shown an interest in signing Monga, but Arsenal appear to be leading the pursuit. The Gunners are eager to secure his signature and are expected to continue working towards finalising the transfer in the near future.

Monga is understood to be enthusiastic about the prospect of joining Arsenal, viewing the move as an opportunity to continue his development at one of the biggest clubs in world football. The chance to train alongside elite players and compete within a highly regarded environment is believed to have influenced his decision.

According to Football365, Monga has now agreed personal terms with the Gunners, and the transfer could be completed in the coming weeks.

Awaiting an Agreement

The attacker’s willingness to commit to the move highlights his desire to become part of Arsenal’s long-term plans ahead of next season. Reaching an agreement on personal terms represents a significant step towards completing the transfer.

Attention will now turn to discussions between Arsenal and Leicester City as both clubs attempt to reach an agreement over the transfer fee. While negotiations still need to be concluded, there is growing optimism that a deal can be finalised.

If the transfer is completed, Arsenal will believe they have secured one of the country’s most exciting young talents, with Monga expected to continue his development in North London.

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