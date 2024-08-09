Arsenal agrees to loan out academy graduate with 30m euro obligation to buy

Arsenal is now prepared to sell Eddie Nketiah and has sent a new offer to Olympique Marseille for their consideration.

Marseille has been the only serious suitor for the striker this summer and has already reached an agreement on personal terms with him. They are keen to have him replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and lead their attack this season.

Arsenal is open to his departure but initially rejected Marseille’s first offer for Nketiah. The French club appeared to explore other options before Arsenal reopened negotiations and agreed to discuss their demands further.

Mikel Arteta’s side is now eager to finalise the deal, and a report from The Athletic states that they have proposed sending Nketiah out on loan with an obligation to buy for €30 million.

Marseille now needs to respond to this revised offer and will decide whether to accept it based on whether they find the terms favourable.

This should be a fair deal for Marseille to accept if they are serious about adding Nketiah to their squad.

They have chased the striker all summer and should not expect to sign a striker from the Premier League’s top six clubs for less than that fee.

