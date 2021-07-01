Arsenal agrees to lower fee for wantaway star so he can complete transfer

Arsenal and Olympique Marseille are close to reaching an agreement over the transfer of Matteo Guendouzi this summer.

The French hot-head has been made available for transfer after he fell out with Mikel Arteta last year.

He spent last season on loan at Hertha Berlin and had an indifferent spell with the German club.

However, Marseille saw enough to tempt them into considering a move for him.

They have been in talks with Arsenal over his transfer this summer, but the talks had stalled over Arsenal’s insistence on their demanded transfer fee.

Le10 Sport is reporting that there is a breakthrough in the talks now because Arsenal has agreed to lower their asking price for his signature.

The Gunners need money to sign some new players and they have decided that there is no place in their squad for Guendouzi.

His current deal expires next summer, but they hold the option of another year.

The report didn’t say how much Marseille will pay to sign him but it maintained that the talks are expected to make progress in the coming days.

The midfielder has made 82 appearances for the Gunners since he joined them from Lorient in 2018.