Arsenal agrees to sell 21-year-old to Portsmouth

Arsenal has continued their summer clear-out, and the next player that could leave the club is Zak Swanson, according to a report.

The 21-year-old defender has been one of their finest academy players in the last few seasons.

His fine showing for the reserve side hasn’t gone unnoticed, and several clubs in England’s lower divisions wanted to add him to their squad.

However, the Football Insider reports that Portsmouth has won the competition for his signature.

They have secured an agreement with Arsenal and will now have the right-back in their squad for this campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Swanson is one of the highest-rated players in our academy, and he must have dreamt of becoming a player for the senior team.

However, at 21, he needs to be at a club where he would be trusted with regular first-team action.

At the Emirates, he will not get that, but Pompey will give him a fairer chance to fight for a first-team spot.

If his career makes progress, Arsenal could re-sign him in the future.

For now, he needs to focus on making the Pompey team and then work his way into the minds of Premier League clubs with solid performances.