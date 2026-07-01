Arsenal agrees to sell reliable squad player for 20m euros

Leandro Trossard is set to leave Arsenal this summer after the Gunners reportedly agreed to sell him to Besiktas for €20 million, according to Metro Sport.

Trossard played an important role as Arsenal won the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final last season, contributing key goals and valuable attacking depth throughout the campaign.

The Belgian had been expected to struggle for regular playing time following Arsenal’s signing of Eberechi Eze during the summer transfer window, but he responded impressively and displaced Gabriel Martinelli from the starting lineup on several occasions.

Arsenal preparing for attacking changes

The former Brighton attacker has developed a reputation for scoring important goals and has remained a highly useful member of Arsenal’s squad during his time at the club.

Despite that, Arsenal are now planning to sign a world-class left winger as they continue strengthening the squad ahead of another demanding season across domestic and European competitions.

Bradley Barcola is among the players under consideration, and Arsenal are reportedly looking to create space within the squad for a new attacking arrival.

As a result, Trossard is now expected to depart, with reports suggesting the transfer to Besiktas could be completed in the coming weeks.

The move would mark the end of a productive spell in north London for the Belgian, who consistently provided versatility and experience in attack.

Besiktas aiming to strengthen

Besiktas are determined to challenge Galatasaray and Fenerbahce more strongly next season and have identified Trossard as a player capable of making a major impact in the Turkish league.

His experience in the Premier League and European football is viewed as a significant advantage, particularly for a squad seeking greater consistency and attacking quality.

The Belgian could also benefit financially from the move, with suggestions that he may receive a more lucrative salary in Turkey than he currently earns at Arsenal.

For Arsenal, the sale would help create room for further additions while also generating funds that could be reinvested into strengthening other areas of the squad.

Trossard’s expected departure reflects the club’s ambition to continue evolving under Mikel Arteta, even after a successful season that included a domestic triumph and a run to the Champions League final.

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