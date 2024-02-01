Arsenal agrees to send Marquinhos back to Brazil on loan

Arsenal’s young talent, Marquinhos, is poised to embark on a loan spell at Fluminense for the remainder of the current season. Having previously featured for Nantes in the initial part of the campaign, the youngster encountered limited playing time, prompting Arsenal to recall him from the loan arrangement.

With aspirations of winning the Premier League, Arsenal is prioritising experienced and impactful players in their squad. As a result, the decision to send Marquinhos out on loan again aligns with the club’s need for him to garner valuable playing minutes elsewhere.

Sport Witness have now reported that the Gunners have successfully negotiated an agreement with Fluminense for Marquinhos to join the Brazilian side. Recognising the need for attacking reinforcements, Fluminense welcomes the prospect of Marquinhos contributing his quality to their team during this loan spell, providing the young Arsenal player with an opportunity to further develop his skills and gain valuable experience.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Marquinhos had been expected to play a lot of games in the first half of the season and it is baffling that it did not happen.

However, we expect him to get more chances at Fluminense, and he would also be happy to be back in Brazil.

Being close to his family and friends could make it even much easier to perform better.

