Arsenal agrees to terms of a new deal with ten-goal U16 hero

Arsenal is making efforts to retain the promising young talent, Chido Obi-Martin, and has successfully reached an agreement for a new deal with the 15-year-old.

Obi-Martin showcased his exceptional skills in a recent U16 game against Liverpool, scoring an impressive ten goals. His outstanding performance garnered widespread attention, leading to a competitive situation between England and Denmark vying for his signature.

The teenager has become the focus of top clubs worldwide, and his remarkable display in that game is expected to attract even more interest from potential suitors.

According to Standard Sports, Arsenal has already finalised an agreement for a new scholarship deal with Obi-Martin, and this arrangement has been in place for some time.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every football fan who follows the news knows about the exploit of Obi-Martin, so the scouts also know about him.

We have to protect him now and ensure he reaches his full potential on our books.

There will be clubs eager to add him to their group, but we have to be careful and ensure we do not lose him anytime before he turns into a regular professional for us.

We also believe he is enjoying life in our academy and will want to remain with us for a long time.