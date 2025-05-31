Arsenal ahead of Man United in pursuit of highly-rated young Italian defender

Arsenal have reportedly moved ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign highly-rated Italian centre-back Giovanni Leoni, according to FootballTransfers. The Gunners are said to be prioritising the addition of a promising young defender and have intensified their efforts to land the 18-year-old Parma talent.

Sporting director Andrea Berta is understood to be leading the negotiations as Arsenal look to secure a player in the mould of Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior. The North London club had previously shown interest in Dean Huijsen, who recently joined Real Madrid, and have also enquired about Valencia’s Yarek Gasiorowski. However, Leoni is now considered their top defensive target.

Arsenal could beat competition from Europe’s elite

Manchester United remain interested but have yet to act decisively, leaving Arsenal in a strong position. Serie A giants Juventus and Inter are also believed to be monitoring Leoni’s progress. Due to his rapid rise, Leoni is now firmly on the radar of Europe’s elite clubs, but Arsenal’s swift approach could prove decisive.

The Gunners are hoping to wrap up negotiations early, allowing Mikel Arteta the luxury of integrating the teenager during pre-season. Leoni’s profile fits Arsenal’s recruitment model: young, technically strong, and with high development potential.

Who is Giovanni Leoni?

Leoni made a name for himself in Serie A this season, earning recognition as one of Italy’s most exciting young defenders. His standout display came in a 1-0 victory over Juventus in April, a match that reportedly impressed the Bianconeri’s hierarchy.

In his first top-flight campaign, Leoni made 17 appearances for Parma and scored once. He has been praised for his aerial strength, calmness in possession, and tactical awareness. Internationally, he has featured for Italy’s U18 and U19 sides.

The defender began his professional career with Padova in Serie C at just 16 years old. A successful loan spell at Sampdoria in early 2024, under the guidance of Andrea Pirlo, saw him make 12 appearances and score once in Serie B. His performances led to a permanent move to Parma last summer, beating out interest from several Serie A clubs.

Now, another move could be on the cards as Arsenal look to bring one of Europe’s most promising centre-backs to the Emirates.

