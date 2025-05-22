Arsenal aim for European glory in Lisbon v Barcelona Women

Arsenal Women are on the brink of history as they prepare to face Barcelona Femení in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final this Saturday, 24th May, at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal. Kick-off is at 5 PM UK time, and the match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and DAZN’s YouTube channel.

This is Arsenal’s first appearance in a UWCL final since their iconic triumph in 2007. Under head coach Renée Slegers, the Gunners have shown grit and unity, particularly in their semi-final victory over Lyon, where they overturned a first-leg deficit to win 5–3 on aggregate.

Key players leading Arsenal’s charge

The midfield partnership of Kim Little and Mariona Caldentey will be key to Arsenal’s hopes. Little’s calm authority and wealth of experience have guided the team throughout the campaign, while Caldentey has brought quality and vision to the midfield in her debut season, winning the WSL Player of the Season for 2024/25.

At the back, Emily Fox will be vital. Widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the game, Fox’s role in containing Barcelona’s dangerous wide players could be decisive. Her ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch will be crucial to Arsenal’s structure on the night.

Up front, Alessia Russo leads the line, having scored 12 goals in 21 league appearances, winning the WSL Golden Boot this season. Her movement and ability to take chances will be essential in unlocking a Barcelona defence that has been formidable throughout the competition.

Barcelona favourites, but Arsenal have belief

Barcelona are aiming for their fourth Champions League title and arrive in Lisbon as favourites. Their route to the final included convincing wins over Wolfsburg and Chelsea, demonstrating both depth and dominance. Aitana Bonmati was quoted say she was “surprised” that Arsenal would be their opponents in the Final.

Arsenal Women have only won the Champions League once and that was back in 2007. Yet Arsenal have belief. Their journey to this point has been defined by resilience, tactical maturity, and a shared determination to defy expectations. With a blend of seasoned internationals and hungry young talent, they are more than capable of upsetting the odds.

Whatever happens on Saturday, Arsenal have already made their supporters proud. But with one more fearless performance, they could write a new chapter in the club’s European story.

Michelle M

