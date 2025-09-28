Arsenal aim to reclaim winning ways at St James’ Park

At St James’ Park on Sunday evening, Arsenal will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Last time out in the league, they played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester City. While Gabriel Martinelli’s last-minute goal salvaged a point, it still felt like two were dropped.

Arsenal’s title ambitions cannot afford another slip this weekend. To beat Newcastle at St James’ Park for the first time since 2023, one fundamental task awaits: winning the midfield battles.

The Magpies remain one of the most physically imposing sides in the division. Arteta may look to counter that with his most technically secure and creative midfielders, players capable of outmanoeuvring Newcastle’s brute strength.

Fight fire with fire

Alternatively, he may choose to fight fire with fire. By matching Newcastle’s physicality, Arteta could disrupt their rhythm, unsettle their mentality and force errors Arsenal can punish ruthlessly.

If the Spaniard leans into that approach, former England striker Darren Bent believes he knows how the midfield might shape up.

“Part of me thinks he’s going to go solid,” Bent said on talkSPORT, as cited by Arsenal Insider.

“Because of how big their midfield three are and how strong they are, part of me thinks [Mikel] Merino, [Declan] Rice and [Martin] Zubimendi is what he’s going to do.

“And then maybe again, Merino, Rice and Zubimendi. Yeah, and then maybe Eze on the left.”

Creativity should not be a concern

The midfield trio of Rice, Merino and Zubimendi could turn the centre of the pitch into a battleground.

While some argue that such a setup risks sacrificing creativity, the presence of Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka on the wings should offer enough flair to carve out chances for Viktor Gyokeres, once the midfield generals have levelled the contest.

Ultimately, as physical as Eddie Howe’s side tend to be, on Sunday evening, they may just meet their match.

What are your thoughts, Gooners? Can Arteta’s men overpower Newcastle at St James’ Park?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…