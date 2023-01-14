Confident Arteta aiming for first Arsenal win at Spurs in 9 years “We have to beat them”

It is a very well-known adage that the North London Derby is always won by the team with home adavantage, and it is also a fact that Arsenal haven’t beaten Tottenham away since 2014 when Mikel Arteta was actually playing and not in the dugout.

Well we definitely need to change that historical sequence tomorrow to give us a big boost in the title race, especially as the big Manchester Derby is also this weekend which will seee one of our rivals drop points.

The boss was sounding in surprisingly confident mood ahead of the game. “In the last few years there were places we haven’t won for 15, 17 or 20 years,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “I would like to do it all at once. We haven’t been able to do that, so we have a great challenge and opportunity on Sunday to get that done.

“That’s the challenge that we have. We have to beat them at their place. I think the players are in a really good emotional state. We are excited, we are enjoying playing together and we are in a good position. So we have to improve a lot of the things we still have to do, and we have to maintain the things that have taken us this far.”

I can’t remember the last time i so looked forward to a North London Derby. No matter what happens in Manchester, it would just be so sweet to go 14 points clear of our noisy neighbours so early in the season, having done the double over the Spuds.

Call me overconfident if you like, but I’m going to enjoy every minute untii I am proved wrong!

