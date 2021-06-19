Arsenal aiming for yet another bargain-priced midfielder

Arsenal preparing opening offer for Houssem Aouar

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a bid for Lyon star Houssem Aouar, according to The Sun.

The midfielder is available at a cut-price fee of £20m which is unlikely to be unsurmountable by the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be a “fan” of the young Frenchman who shone in France in the 2019/20 campaign. Things did not go his way last season as Lyon failed to nail a Champions League berth for a second successive season.

Although the playmaker was far from impressive, he still chipped in eight goals and four assists for Les Gones.

Despite being underwhelming, many clubs are still tracking him. But Arsenal are believed to be the frontrunners for Aouar’s signature as they look to add more competition for highly coveted Emile Smith Rowe.

They have been long-standing admirers of the 22-year-old who admitted that his journey with Lyon might come to an end in the current shop window.

Speaking before Lyon’s last game of the season, Aouar admitted: “This could be my last game for the club.”

Many names for the attacking midfield position have been thrown under the table, with Leicester City’s James Maddison and Real Madrid’s Martin Ødegaard believed to be high up on the list.

However, their price tags might become a sticky issue for a team who has limited funds and intends to strengthen ‘several’ first-team positions.

Till now, Arsenal have not signed a single player in their reported “summer overhaul.” Mikel Arteta last month stated that he would like the club to finish their business before the start of the new campaign.

Thus, a deal with Aouar can be wrapped up quickly if the Gunners act fast.

