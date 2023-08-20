Arsenal aiming for yet another London derby victory at Crystal Palace tomorrow

As the Premier League roars back into action, the battle lines are drawn, and two London titans – Arsenal and Crystal Palace – prepare to lock horns at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Both teams are eager to maintain their perfect start to the campaign, setting the stage for a captivating encounter under the floodlights.

Crystal Palace, under the stewardship of Roy Hodgson, secured a hard-fought victory over Sheffield United on the opening weekend. The English tactician’s return to the helm last season proved to be a masterstroke, steering the Eagles away from relegation waters and into an impressive 11th-place finish.

Hodgson’s tactical renaissance was evident in the way his team played – averaging 15.7 shots per game, a testament to their newfound attacking flair.

Who remembers this absolute belter from Granit Xhaka at Selhurst Park. pic.twitter.com/H9I8xkvqUc — Dave (@DammitArsenal) August 19, 2023

The departure of talisman Wilfried Zaha might have raised eyebrows, but Palace’s summer transfer dealings signal a fresh chapter.

Matheus Franca and Jefferson Lerma are among the arrivals, bolstering the squad’s depth. Michael Olise’s decision to extend his stay amid interest from Chelsea is a testament to the club’s growing allure under Hodgson’s tutelage.

Arsenal, on the other hand, seeks to extend their derby dominance and maintain the momentum from their win against Nottingham Forest. The memories of last season’s record-breaking 10 London derby wins are still fresh, and the Gunners are eager to wield that dominance against the Eagles.

🗣️ “I think EVERYBODY is going to be available.” Mikel Arteta confirms Jorginho and Oleksandr Zinchenko are back to full fitness and Gabriel Jesus can hopefully return to doing activity next week. 💪 pic.twitter.com/ypAAK73m9v — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) August 11, 2023

As the teams collide at Selhurst Park, Mikel Arteta’s admiration for Hodgson’s tactical acumen shines through. Arteta acknowledges the Eagles’ remarkable transformation under Hodgson, highlighting the humility and intelligence that define Hodgson’s management style. While the Spaniard’s Arsenal aims for victory, his respect for Hodgson’s approach is palpable.

Both teams will miss key players due to injuries. Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber joins Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny in the treatment room, while Palace’s squad navigates challenges with their own absences.

Only a maximum of three teams can have a 100% Premier League record after the first two games of 2023/24 season: ◉ Brighton & Hove Albion (P2 W2)

◉ Manchester City (P2 W2)

◎ Arsenal (P1 W1)

◎ Crystal Palace (P1 W1) Roy Hodgson meets Mikel Arteta on Monday night. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/9qEpMGuX0U — Squawka (@Squawka) August 19, 2023

The spotlight will also be on Bukayo Saka, who’s closing in on Paul Merson’s club record of 82 consecutive Premier League appearances.

The fixture’s history adds spice to the narrative. Palace’s victory against Sheffield United last week marked the first time they had 24 shots in an away Premier League game, hinting at their offensive intent. The Gunners, though, have an edge in their recent encounters with the Eagles.

As the London rivals prepare to collide under the lights, the echoes of past battles and the weight of expectations converge. It’s more than just a football match; it’s a narrative that encapsulates the essence of rivalry, determination, and the unbreakable bond between fans and their beloved clubs.

Writer – Yash Bisht