Arsenal aiming to continue Arteta’s excellent record over Chelsea today

There were thousands of unhappy Arsenal fans in the early stages of last season when the Gunners were hovering in mid table alongside our London rivals Chelsea.
Of course Arsenal fans were clamouring for Mikel Arteta to be sacked as the results just got worse and worse, but with Chelsea in the same boat, Roman Abramovich sacked Frank Lampard and brought in Thomas Tuchel.
The Blues started climbing the table and eventually ended up in the Top Four, while Arsenal were barely hanging on to the top half of the table. Then to add insult to injury Chelsea went on to be European Champions!
Of course it is possible that Arsenal may have been rejuvenated by a change of manager, but we all know that realistically the club was in such a state of disarray I doubt even Tuchel could have got us into the Top Four.
But we did have one bit of pleasure from Chelsea last season when, against all the odds, we broke a 7-game winless run by beating the Blues on Boxing Day, and then completed an unlikely double at Stamford Bridge in May.
Before last season’s Double, our previous meeting was in the FA Cup Final the previous season, where yet again we were massive underdogs but still managed to give Mikel Arteta his first trophy as a manager.
That gives Arteta a hat-trick of crucial wins against our rivals, and he will be keen to carry that on again today.
We have scored four goals in our last two pre-season friendlies, and wouldn’t I love to see Arsenal do that again today against Chelsea!
But remember, today’s game is not about the points, it is about getting minutes and fitness to prepare for the new season, but when Chelsea return to the Emirates in three weeks time in the League, we will be cheering on the Gunners as if our life depended on it….
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
Similar to what the article writer said, today’s game is not about the points. This is our chance to try a different tactic and various players, so don’t moan if we lose badly
Stop trying to make early excuses, this is the exact kind of weak mindset that has ruined our team over the last 15 years. We should always play to win, otherwise why do they keep score?
I hope we win COYG
Just wanna remind everybody that the game is just a friendly. Of course the players will play to win, but they should avoid injuries/ cards and had better play only for 45 minutes
its a friendly… rare chances to experiment against quality opposition with no consequences. lets save the weak mindset stuff for games that actually matter. Remember when we beat bayern in preseason then had a poor actual season…
Honestly im more interested in seeing the boys get minutes and see them play than the outcome but if we win that would be sweet
Also, most important is that all our players finish the match injury free 💕
If anyone needs a link to the game later, these should be good to use lster.
www (dot) totalsportek (dot) com/arsenal-streams-two/
www (dot) vipleague (dot) lc/football-sports-stream
Great goal from McCabe.. 1-0 👍
Doesnt matter a jot today in reality, just a friendly warm up match.
The Arsenal women look really good. Playing well. Really good goal.
👍
Driving me nuts !!!
Red member, but as charity this is of course this is all pay.
Go into .com and do all the necessary.
Go back to “Watch Game” … keeps telling me to purchase pass !!!!!! AAAAAAAAARGGGGHH
Sweating oin getting sorted before 3pm !
Plenty of online links
PJ -SA as linked 2 up top .
Arsenal website is annoying to use for me as well .
Hi Dan.
In now via Arse.com 🙂
Probably “fat fingers” from me 1st attempt !
Jordan Nobbs knock looked iffy.
Thanks mate.
Well done to our women! 2 great goals…
Really impressed with the Arsenal Women. Hope the men can emulate them
Chelsea’s Chelsea, whether a preseason or 5-aside match, I wouldn’t want a loss. Those folks talk 2 much in my area. I don’t know yours.