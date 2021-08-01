Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal aiming to continue Arteta’s excellent record over Chelsea today

There were thousands of unhappy Arsenal fans in the early stages of last season when the Gunners were hovering in mid table alongside our London rivals Chelsea.

 

Of course Arsenal fans were clamouring for Mikel Arteta to be sacked as the results just got worse and worse, but with Chelsea in the same boat, Roman Abramovich sacked Frank Lampard and brought in Thomas Tuchel.

 

The Blues started climbing the table and eventually ended up in the Top Four, while Arsenal were barely hanging on to the top half of the table. Then to add insult to injury Chelsea went on to be European Champions!

 

Of course it is possible that Arsenal may have been rejuvenated by a change of manager, but we all know that realistically the club was in such a state of disarray I doubt even Tuchel could have got us into the Top Four.

 

But we did have one bit of pleasure from Chelsea last season when, against all the odds, we broke a 7-game winless run by beating the Blues on Boxing Day, and then completed an unlikely double at Stamford Bridge in May.

 

Before last season’s Double, our previous meeting was in the FA Cup Final the previous season, where yet again we were massive underdogs but still managed to give Mikel Arteta his first trophy as a manager.

That gives Arteta a hat-trick of crucial wins against our rivals, and he will be keen to carry that on again today.

 

We have scored four goals in our last two pre-season friendlies, and wouldn’t I love to see Arsenal do that again today against Chelsea!

 

But remember, today’s game is not about the points, it is about getting minutes and fitness to prepare for the new season, but when Chelsea return to the Emirates in three weeks time in the League, we will be cheering on the Gunners as if our life depended on it….

 

  1. gotanidea says:
    August 1, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    Similar to what the article writer said, today’s game is not about the points. This is our chance to try a different tactic and various players, so don’t moan if we lose badly

    Reply
    1. MartinelliTheBench says:
      August 1, 2021 at 12:52 pm

      Stop trying to make early excuses, this is the exact kind of weak mindset that has ruined our team over the last 15 years. We should always play to win, otherwise why do they keep score?

      I hope we win COYG

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        August 1, 2021 at 1:06 pm

        Just wanna remind everybody that the game is just a friendly. Of course the players will play to win, but they should avoid injuries/ cards and had better play only for 45 minutes

        Reply
      2. RSH says:
        August 1, 2021 at 2:00 pm

        its a friendly… rare chances to experiment against quality opposition with no consequences. lets save the weak mindset stuff for games that actually matter. Remember when we beat bayern in preseason then had a poor actual season…

        Reply
  2. Stephanie says:
    August 1, 2021 at 12:44 pm

    Honestly im more interested in seeing the boys get minutes and see them play than the outcome but if we win that would be sweet

    Also, most important is that all our players finish the match injury free 💕

    Reply
  3. PJ-SA says:
    August 1, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    If anyone needs a link to the game later, these should be good to use lster.

    www (dot) totalsportek (dot) com/arsenal-streams-two/

    www (dot) vipleague (dot) lc/football-sports-stream

    Reply
  4. Sue says:
    August 1, 2021 at 12:55 pm

    Great goal from McCabe.. 1-0 👍

    Reply
  5. Reggie says:
    August 1, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    Doesnt matter a jot today in reality, just a friendly warm up match.

    Reply
  6. Sean Williams says:
    August 1, 2021 at 1:02 pm

    The Arsenal women look really good. Playing well. Really good goal.

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      August 1, 2021 at 1:06 pm

      👍

      Reply
  7. A J says:
    August 1, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    Driving me nuts !!!

    Red member, but as charity this is of course this is all pay.

    Go into .com and do all the necessary.

    Go back to “Watch Game” … keeps telling me to purchase pass !!!!!! AAAAAAAAARGGGGHH

    Sweating oin getting sorted before 3pm !

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      August 1, 2021 at 1:28 pm

      Plenty of online links

      PJ -SA as linked 2 up top .
      Arsenal website is annoying to use for me as well .

      Reply
      1. A J says:
        August 1, 2021 at 1:35 pm

        Hi Dan.

        In now via Arse.com 🙂

        Probably “fat fingers” from me 1st attempt !

        Jordan Nobbs knock looked iffy.

        Thanks mate.

        Reply
  8. Sue says:
    August 1, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    Well done to our women! 2 great goals…

    Reply
  9. Sean Williams says:
    August 1, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    Really impressed with the Arsenal Women. Hope the men can emulate them

    Reply
  10. Arsenal2win says:
    August 1, 2021 at 2:07 pm

    Chelsea’s Chelsea, whether a preseason or 5-aside match, I wouldn’t want a loss. Those folks talk 2 much in my area. I don’t know yours.

    Reply

