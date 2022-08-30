Arsenal aiming to smash the WSL attendance record for the Women’s North London Derby

35,000 tickets sold for NLD – can Arsenal Women smash all-time WSL attendance record? by Michelle

The Gunners welcome neighbours Tottenham Hotspur to N7 for the first women’s North London derby of the season on Saturday 24 September 2022.

Arsenal are seeing a boom in ticket sales off the back of England’s success at the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022. The club recently confirmed that more than 35,000 tickets have been sold. Arsenal Women are now getting close to the Barclays Women’s Super League’s all-time attendance record of 38,262. But, can they smash through it?!

The all-time record crowd was set at another North London derby, Spurs’ home derby against The Gunners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November 2019. On that occasion, Tottenham Women held their own for over an hour before goals from Arsenal Women’s Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema handed the three points to Arsenal. No attendance has come close to breaking the all-time record since crowds were allowed to return to stadiums post-pandemic.

Arsenal want to sell even more before the game on September 24th to make the atmosphere as electric as possible. Tickets for the latest North London derby are still on general sale, priced at £ 12 Adults and £ 6 Concessions. Premium seating choices are also available. For more information, go the Arsenal Ticketing Portal by clicking on the link below.

Can Gooner women fans help to fill the upper tier at the Emirates Stadium? That really would be making history! Can they smash through the current attendance record of 38,262? Could they even get to 40,000 or more? It doesn’t seem beyond the realms of possibility, with still more than 3 weeks to go until the match!

Here at JustArsenal, we have our tickets. Have you got yours yet? With a record attendance the Emirates Stadium will be bouncing, which should make for a great atmosphere and a fantastic family day out..

Have you got your tickets? Listen to Lotte Wubben-Moy at the link below if you need any encouragement! You can purchase tickets at this link. Go on, you know you want to!

This is only the start of the journey. Let’s do it together. @leahcwilliamson ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 15, 2022

Go Gunners!!

Michelle Maxwell

