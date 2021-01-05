Arsenal alerted as former Chelsea ace wants Premier League return

The Daily Mail says that Arsenal has been alerted to the availability of Diego Costa after Fabrizio Romano revealed that he is thinking about a Premier League return.

The former Chelsea striker has just been released from his contract at Atletico Madrid making him free to join any team.

Arsenal has been struggling for goals recently, and Costa has experienced the Premier League before.

He helped Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte to win Premier League titles with Chelsea, and as Arsenal look to get back into the top four, they could use some of his experiences to achieve their goals.

The Gunners are not the only team looking to sign him as he has also been linked with a move to Wolves as a replacement for the injured Raul Jimenez, and to Juventus as a backup to Alvaro Morata.

However, Romano says that the striker has had offers from teams in Turkey and Brazil, but he is waiting on a Premier League offer.

‘He would love to return to the Premier League. He had some bids from Brazilian and Turkish clubs since the after he ended his contract with Atletico Madrid but he decided to wait a bit’, Romano told Sky Sports News.

‘He hopes to receive some bids from the Premier League. At the moment I don’t have anything confirmed about Wolves. There are a lot of rumours but nothing advanced.

‘But for sure, Diego is waiting for a call from the Premier League. He would love to come back, he loves the atmosphere. Let’s see. It will be interesting to have this kind of striker available as a free agent right now.’