Arsenal allowed Brighton to sign their 20-year-old target for just £7million

Arsenal were admirers of Abdallah Sima as the 20-year-old delivered some impressive performances for Czech Republic club, Slavia Prague.

The attacker was in stunning form for the Czech first division side and he scored 11 goals in 24 league matches for them last season.

He was also in stunning form for them in Europe and he even earned comparisons with Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry, because he plays on the wing and cuts in to score.

Arsenal spent much of their summer budget signing younger players after they landed the likes of Martin Odegaard, Nuno Tavares and Ben White and Sima would have been a fine addition to their squad as well.

However, the Gunners have missed out on signing him to Premier League rivals, Brighton.

The Sun says the Seagulls have signed him and sent him out immediately on loan to Stoke City.

He would spend the rest of the season with the Potters to continue his development.

One of his highlights of last season was scoring a stunning goal to eliminate Leicester City from the Europa League.

He is a player who can develop into one of the most sought-after in England and the Gunners might regret not getting him in while they could.