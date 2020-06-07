Arsenal allowed €100M worth of talent, leave for under €2M

Arsenal have been under scrutiny in recent seasons for a number of questionable transfers, and the prospective asking prices of Donyell Malen and Ismael Bennacer will not deter away from that.

The Gunners have been slammed most recently for the fees paid to sign David Luiz on a one-year deal, while their sale of Serge Gnabry for a lowly £5 Million fee has been under the spotlight also.

Now two more transfers look set to embarrass our club’s decision makers further, with Donyell Malen and Ismael Bennacer lined up for monster moves.

The latter is believed to be of interest to Real Madrid at present, according to FootMercato, with a potential £45 Million (€50 Million) fee being mooted. The Algerian international left our side in 2017 for a lowly €1 Million fee, but has since impressed for Empoli in Serie before joining AC Milan.

Malen is another player who left the club only recently, and his departure was not taken well at the time. Donyell notched up 27 goals in his 67 appearances for our youth sides, before being sold to PSV, with his fee believed to have been under €1 Million.

TuttoMercatoWeb state that Napoli are amongst the names chasing Donyell, with PSV in want of around €60 Million for his signature.

Our deals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a number of others have also come under the spotlight of late, and it is overly frustrating to once again see that our club has made a huge error in judgement, knowing that these players could well have helped us challenge for titles in recent years.

How much closer to the top of the table would we be with Donyell Malen, Ismael Bennacer and Serge Gnabry in the side?

Patrick